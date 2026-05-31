Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,304 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 153,999 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 101.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. RHL Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company's stock.

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Waste Management Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE WM opened at $211.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $248.13. The firm has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Waste Management's payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 121 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $29,677.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,279,294.11. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John J. Morris sold 4,211 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.38, for a total transaction of $1,024,873.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 99,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,320,720.02. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 35,222 shares of company stock worth $8,552,294 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $255.67.

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Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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