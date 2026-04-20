Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys New Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,010,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Zoetis by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,578 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zoetis by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,697,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,085 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,578,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zoetis by 342.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,485,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Zoetis Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE ZTS opened at $122.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.29 and a 12 month high of $172.23. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.73 and a 200-day moving average of $126.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis's payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $152.25.

Get Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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