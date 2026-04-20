Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 226.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,776 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.'s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 158 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Cigna Group Stock Performance

Cigna Group stock opened at $278.29 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $275.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Cigna Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Cigna Group's payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,638,119.70. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cigna Group from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cigna Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $332.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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