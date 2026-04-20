Waterfront Wealth Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,075 shares of the company's stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 754 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,104 shares of the company's stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,445 shares of the company's stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $676,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,463.39. This trade represents a 22.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of OSK stock opened at $147.70 on Monday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12 month low of $80.29 and a 12 month high of $180.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business's 50 day moving average is $156.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.63. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.07). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Oshkosh's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $168.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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