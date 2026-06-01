Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires 72,117 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT - Free Report) by 199.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,263 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 72,117 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of OUTFRONT Media worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,654,899 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $545,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 9.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,980,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $80,393,000 after acquiring an additional 448,993 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,973,868 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $72,801,000 after acquiring an additional 527,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738,362 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $90,106,000 after acquiring an additional 127,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 10.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,888,621 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 275,023 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matthew Siegel sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $1,289,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,165.75. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,271 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $303,528.03. Following the sale, the director owned 36,244 shares in the company, valued at $976,050.92. The trade was a 23.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research lowered OUTFRONT Media from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OUT

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock's 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $429.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.44 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 9.98%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. OUTFRONT Media's dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

Further Reading

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