Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 520.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,694 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 187.8% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Vertiv by 272.7% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Vertiv from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $316.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $104.71 and a 12-month high of $379.93. The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,585. This represents a 82.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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