Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Waterloo Capital L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $440 from $395 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside for UNH. Benzinga

Truist Financial raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $440 from $395 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside for UNH. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary remains constructive on UnitedHealth as a long-term cash-flow generator, with some notes calling it a strong buy-and-hold healthcare name. 24/7 Wall St.

Analyst and market commentary remains constructive on UnitedHealth as a long-term cash-flow generator, with some notes calling it a strong buy-and-hold healthcare name. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth said it will eliminate nearly two-thirds of pediatric prior authorizations by year-end, a move that could improve care access and reduce friction with providers. Yahoo Finance

UnitedHealth said it will eliminate nearly two-thirds of pediatric prior authorizations by year-end, a move that could improve care access and reduce friction with providers. Neutral Sentiment: Recent dividend-growth commentary compared UNH favorably with CVS, but framed the investment case more around growth than yield, so it is not a direct catalyst. The Motley Fool

Recent dividend-growth commentary compared UNH favorably with CVS, but framed the investment case more around growth than yield, so it is not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Massachusetts filed a lawsuit accusing UnitedHealth of inflating Medicaid patient risk scores to secure higher payments, adding legal, regulatory, and reputational risk for UNH. Yahoo Finance

Massachusetts filed a lawsuit accusing UnitedHealth of inflating Medicaid patient risk scores to secure higher payments, adding legal, regulatory, and reputational risk for UNH. Negative Sentiment: Another legal report said the Ninth Circuit may weigh allegations tied to UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare Advantage advertising practices, keeping litigation concerns in focus. GlobeNewswire

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $380.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.92. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $404.15. The firm has a market cap of $345.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $399.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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