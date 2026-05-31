Waterloo Capital L.P. Increases Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 543.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,859 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 140,932 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.'s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 985,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 26,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,454,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,418 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 target price on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HST

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,348,476. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

More Host Hotels & Resorts News

Here are the key news stories impacting Host Hotels & Resorts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and multiple quarterly forecasts, signaling improved expectations for future profitability. Host Hotels & Resorts analyst estimates

Zacks Research raised several earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and multiple quarterly forecasts, signaling improved expectations for future profitability. Positive Sentiment: The company’s most recent quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations, with EPS and revenue both coming in above estimates, which continues to support the bullish case for HST. Host Hotels & Resorts earnings results

The company’s most recent quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations, with EPS and revenue both coming in above estimates, which continues to support the bullish case for HST. Positive Sentiment: Host Hotels & Resorts also declared a quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal for income-focused investors and highlighting ongoing cash generation. Host Hotels & Resorts dividend announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts also declared a quarterly dividend, reinforcing its appeal for income-focused investors and highlighting ongoing cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: An executive sold shares recently, but the transaction was relatively small compared with the executive’s remaining stake and does not appear to be a major signal on its own. Nathan Tyrrell insider sale

An executive sold shares recently, but the transaction was relatively small compared with the executive’s remaining stake and does not appear to be a major signal on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in positioning, so it is unlikely to be a key driver of the stock’s move. Host Hotels & Resorts short interest

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.3%

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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