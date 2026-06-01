Waterloo Capital L.P. Invests $1.86 Million in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,965 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Crown Castle by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 17,873 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,895 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Crown Castle by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 952,037 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $84,608,000 after acquiring an additional 52,723 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 93,731 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.52.

Read Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CCI opened at $91.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The company's 50-day moving average price is $86.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.66.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.42 million. Crown Castle had a net margin of 25.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. Crown Castle's revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Crown Castle's dividend payout ratio is 175.62%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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