Waterloo Capital L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Waterloo Capital L.P. reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,967 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.'s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $485.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $746.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STX

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total value of $4,154,069.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,954 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,474.98. The trade was a 32.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total value of $22,538,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 339,591 shares in the company, valued at $255,131,322.39. This trade represents a 8.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 142,437 shares of company stock worth $86,093,575 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.1%

STX opened at $879.80 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $612.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $116.28 and a one year high of $905.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.47 and a beta of 1.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The business's revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is 28.08%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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