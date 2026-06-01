Waterloo Capital L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Waterloo Capital L.P. decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 11,753 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Community Bank raised its position in T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total value of $727,640.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $229,501.80. The trade was a 76.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,090 shares of company stock worth $2,618,500. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $187.53 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $261.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $202.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.31. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $196.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.T-Mobile US's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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