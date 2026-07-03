Waterway Wealth Management LLC Has $6.29 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Waterway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,194 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Waterway Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MilWealth Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler set a $330.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,643,704 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $242.67 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $254.82 and its 200 day moving average is $234.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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