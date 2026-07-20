Waycross Partners LLC Invests $9.56 Million in American Express Company $AXP

Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,618 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $9,564,000. American Express comprises approximately 0.9% of Waycross Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,620 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in American Express by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,400 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. TD Cowen increased their price objective on American Express from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Evercore initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $374.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Express

American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $355.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $242.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $329.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.02. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $288.34 and a 12-month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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