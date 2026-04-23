waypoint wealth counsel Buys Shares of 22,134 Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 20,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 11,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $2,251,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 45,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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