waypoint wealth counsel Sells 4,628 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

waypoint wealth counsel lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,624 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 4,628 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of waypoint wealth counsel's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. waypoint wealth counsel's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wernau Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wernau Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,231 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,427,876.40. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $245.98 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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