Waystone Advisors LLC Sells 2,479 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Waystone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,804 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Waystone Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Waystone Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $89,708,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,753,622,000 after buying an additional 2,479,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after buying an additional 98,090,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. China Renaissance lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities raised Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $227.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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