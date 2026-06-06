WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,062 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.20.

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NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2%

NEE stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.20 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average is $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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