WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Liquidia Corporation $LQDA

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Free Report) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,411 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Liquidia worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,114,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,569,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liquidia by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,565,638 shares of the company's stock worth $194,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326,876 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Liquidia by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,176 shares of the company's stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,555 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,536,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company's stock.

Get Liquidia alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LQDA shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liquidia from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LQDA

Insider Activity at Liquidia

In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 6,428 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $399,693.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,041,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,770,854.06. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Raman Singh sold 29,494 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $1,773,474.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,338.15. This trade represents a 43.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,163,911 shares of company stock worth $53,115,021. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company's stock.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 441.82 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.22. Liquidia Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $66.24.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $132.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.44 million. Liquidia had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 46.82%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4187.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Corporation will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Liquidia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Liquidia wasn't on the list.

While Liquidia currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here