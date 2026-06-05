WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,852 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,372 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in AT&T by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,087,055 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 496,804 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts: Sign Up

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Negative Sentiment: The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the FCC’s penalty process in a case involving AT&T and Verizon, reinforcing the regulator’s authority and leaving AT&T’s $57 million fine tied to customer location-data practices intact. Why the SpaceX IPO Is Sending AT&T Stock Down Today

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the FCC’s penalty process in a case involving AT&T and Verizon, reinforcing the regulator’s authority and leaving AT&T’s $57 million fine tied to customer location-data practices intact. Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer downgraded AT&T to “Perform,” citing rising competition risk from SpaceX’s satellite-broadband ambitions, which pressured sentiment across the telecom group. Why the SpaceX IPO Is Sending AT&T Stock Down Today

Oppenheimer downgraded AT&T to “Perform,” citing rising competition risk from SpaceX’s satellite-broadband ambitions, which pressured sentiment across the telecom group. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T also announced simplified home internet pricing and new fiber plans, which could help long-term customer retention, but the market appears focused more on near-term margin and cash-flow tradeoffs.

AT&T also announced simplified home internet pricing and new fiber plans, which could help long-term customer retention, but the market appears focused more on near-term margin and cash-flow tradeoffs. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed heavier call buying, suggesting some traders may be positioning for a rebound despite the recent selloff.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AT&T from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE T opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.21. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is 37.25%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AT&T, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AT&T wasn't on the list.

While AT&T currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here