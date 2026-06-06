WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,525 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Weiss Ratings cut Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business's 50 day moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.Abbott Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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