WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.04 Million in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,734 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 573 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 59.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 654 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Evercore raised DexCom from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $81.00 target price on DexCom in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on DexCom

DexCom Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jon Coleman sold 4,911 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $364,052.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 95,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,708.50. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $101,847.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 109,504 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,384.64. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,694 shares of company stock worth $3,029,267. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about DexCom

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About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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