WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,272 Entergy Corporation $ETR

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,272 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank grew its position in Entergy by 806.7% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 150.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 46.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Entergy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $127.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Entergy

Entergy Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $110.87 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.87. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.11 and a 52-week high of $118.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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