WCM Investment Management LLC Invests $41.20 Million in Bunge Global SA $BG

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 326,216 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $41,195,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Bunge Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glencore plc increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glencore plc now owns 65,612,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,844,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,806,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,610,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Bunge Global by 168,119.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,165,764 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $103,846,000 after buying an additional 1,165,071 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,888,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,570,009 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,565,136,000 after acquiring an additional 777,805 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $119.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $134.87.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $21.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company's revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Bunge Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bunge Global

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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