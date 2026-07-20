WCM Investment Management LLC Invests $579.92 Million in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,581,536 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $579,922,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 3.04% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 79.8% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $208.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $208.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.46.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "market outperform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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