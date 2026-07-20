WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,102 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $33,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,187 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $85,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $318,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 98,348 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $22,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $2,448,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 40,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,471,436.04. This trade represents a 16.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhuri A. Andrews sold 3,845 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $1,268,427.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,633,285.39. The trade was a 43.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $317.00 price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $329.57.

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Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT opened at $336.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $238.34 and a one year high of $345.48.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Applied Industrial Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.640-10.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Applied Industrial Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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