WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 9,377 Shares of AAON, Inc. $AAON

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,786 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 9,377 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of AAON worth $20,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AAON by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,839,277 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $521,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,385 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,268,118 shares of the construction company's stock worth $187,687,000 after purchasing an additional 436,704 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,776,013 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $135,421,000 after purchasing an additional 84,693 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,403,648 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $107,028,000 after purchasing an additional 487,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AAON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,303 shares of the construction company's stock worth $105,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew Joseph Tobolski sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $1,082,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,482,402.27. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Fields sold 31,271 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total value of $4,192,502.97. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,592,165.64. This trade represents a 47.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,473 shares of company stock worth $19,516,213. Corporate insiders own 18.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AAON. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AAON in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research lowered AAON from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

AAON Price Performance

AAON stock opened at $111.42 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day moving average is $104.52. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $150.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $496.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. AAON had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. AAON's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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