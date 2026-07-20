WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,358 shares of the company's stock after selling 91,540 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of The Ensign Group worth $21,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in The Ensign Group by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayban bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $114,996.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,706.56. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen raised The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut The Ensign Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $213.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $171.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.79 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $165.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.07.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.89%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group's payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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