Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 49,306 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlight bullish arguments for Pfizer, including analyst optimism around late-stage pipeline assets and the view that the stock could still have meaningful upside if upcoming drug trials and launches deliver. Article Title

Several recent articles highlight bullish arguments for Pfizer, including analyst optimism around late-stage pipeline assets and the view that the stock could still have meaningful upside if upcoming drug trials and launches deliver. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also points to Pfizer’s attractive dividend yield and argues the payout remains supported, which may appeal to income-focused investors even while growth is uneven. Article Title

Coverage also points to Pfizer’s attractive dividend yield and argues the payout remains supported, which may appeal to income-focused investors even while growth is uneven. Positive Sentiment: An article on Pfizer’s abrocitinib atopic dermatitis study nearing a data milestone suggests a near-term catalyst that could improve sentiment if results are favorable. Article Title

An article on Pfizer’s abrocitinib atopic dermatitis study nearing a data milestone suggests a near-term catalyst that could improve sentiment if results are favorable. Neutral Sentiment: One piece frames Pfizer as a “best medical stock” idea based on billionaire interest, but that is more of a screening-style thesis than a direct new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

One piece frames Pfizer as a “best medical stock” idea based on billionaire interest, but that is more of a screening-style thesis than a direct new company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Another article says Pfizer’s investment narrative is shifting, with fair value estimates and analyst targets reflecting both pipeline hopes and revenue concerns, indicating a split Wall Street view rather than a clear breakthrough. Article Title

Another article says Pfizer’s investment narrative is shifting, with fair value estimates and analyst targets reflecting both pipeline hopes and revenue concerns, indicating a split Wall Street view rather than a clear breakthrough. Negative Sentiment: The biggest headwind is the Eliquis patent cliff, with projected multi-year revenue losses that could weigh on Pfizer’s future sales and earnings if new products do not offset the decline. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.Pfizer's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

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