Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,983 shares of the company's stock after selling 92,628 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC's holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,451,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2,264.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,458,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,367,000 after buying an additional 1,396,770 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,491,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,872,000 after buying an additional 1,317,201 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,168,874 shares of the company's stock worth $52,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,688 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,826,152 shares of the company's stock worth $73,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,078 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ KHC opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Kraft Heinz's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is presently -32.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 9,045 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $222,597.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,982,392.94. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Further Reading

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