Wealth Effects LLC Increases Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 120.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,964 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 59,496 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC's holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Kenvue by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,016 shares of the company's stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Kenvue by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company's stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the company's stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Kenvue by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,385 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kenvue Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Kenvue's payout ratio is 107.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KVUE. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus raised shares of Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

See Also

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