Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,523 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,523 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZEGA Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 5,631 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $175.08 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $121.24 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $503.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The business's fifty day moving average is $152.10 and its 200-day moving average is $196.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Weiss Ratings downgraded Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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