Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,144 The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,144 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.30.

Read Our Latest Report on SCHW

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,236,303.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 449,406 shares in the company, valued at $46,985,397.30. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,748 shares of company stock valued at $48,095,857. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.76 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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