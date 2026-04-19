Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,090 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 549,562 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $75,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 137,070 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $150.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.63 and a 200 day moving average of $137.44. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Fox Advisors restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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