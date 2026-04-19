Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in Sempra Energy $SRE

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,420 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,911 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,191 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SRE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $146,789.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,633 shares in the company, valued at $441,895.54. This represents a 24.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia J. Warner acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.95 per share, for a total transaction of $232,375.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 11,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,048,011.25. This trade represents a 28.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,192 shares of company stock worth $576,979 and sold 7,539 shares worth $706,906. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.82 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 13.27%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is 95.29%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

See Also

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