Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Invests $1.23 Million in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,192 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 36.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,090,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,252 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 120.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $502,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,529 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 59.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $703,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,068 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,050,717 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,505,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $136.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day moving average of $156.40. The company has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 9,118 shares of company stock worth $1,233,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Qualcomm from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $159.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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