Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Makes New $7.36 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,073 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $7,361,000. Walmart makes up approximately 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Walmart by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total transaction of $2,555,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 486,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,203,571.56. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $2,313,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,274,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $509,434,589.52. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 263,376 shares of company stock valued at $32,598,466 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $127.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.06. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.34 and a 1-year high of $134.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The business had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart's dividend payout ratio is 36.13%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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