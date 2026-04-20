Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,284 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,702,639 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,096,577,000 after acquiring an additional 750,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,008,856 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,035,836,000 after purchasing an additional 439,883 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Corning by 30.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,358,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,540 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,763,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $724,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,988 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $907,164,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 21,104 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $2,206,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,727,249. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $2,000,960.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,691.42. This represents a 81.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $103.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Corning from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $164.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.70 and a 200 day moving average of $108.17. The stock has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $176.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Corning's payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Corning News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: GLW has surged ~15.8% over the past week, drawing momentum investors and helping support recent gains. Read More.

GLW has surged ~15.8% over the past week, drawing momentum investors and helping support recent gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corning was named among “Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE,” which can attract investors focused on return-on-equity screens and relative profitability. Read More.

Corning was named among “Buy 5 Stocks With High ROE,” which can attract investors focused on return-on-equity screens and relative profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Media bullishness: Jim Cramer discussed liking Corning on air, a boost to retail sentiment and short-term visibility. Read More.

Media bullishness: Jim Cramer discussed liking Corning on air, a boost to retail sentiment and short-term visibility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan’s move is mixed: it cut GLW to Neutral from Overweight but raised its price target (to $175), signaling a view that upside exists but the stock no longer merits an overweight allocation. This is a nuanced datapoint—higher PT but lower conviction. Read More.

J.P. Morgan’s move is mixed: it cut GLW to Neutral from Overweight but raised its price target (to $175), signaling a view that upside exists but the stock no longer merits an overweight allocation. This is a nuanced datapoint—higher PT but lower conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade prompted intraday selling pressure: analysts cited valuation concerns and JPM’s reassessment of a “blue‑sky” upside scenario, which directly weighed on the share price today. Read More.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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