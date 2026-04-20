Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Takes Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,982,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,461,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,377,339 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,992,627,000 after buying an additional 473,692 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,139,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $903,807,000 after buying an additional 90,585 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,427,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $801,634,000 after buying an additional 651,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $377,987,000 after buying an additional 1,837,985 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts: Sign Up

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $61.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.49. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carrier Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carrier Global wasn't on the list.

While Carrier Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here