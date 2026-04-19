Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Takes Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,853 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. UBS Group set a $240.00 price target on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Welltower from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.43.

View Our Latest Report on Welltower

Welltower Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $210.23 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $205.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.50. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $141.55 and a one year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 150.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.Welltower's revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.43%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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