Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Acquires Shares of 121,968 Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 121,968 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock, valued at approximately $5,312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 35.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,846,588 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $3,340,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Mining by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,878,168 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $2,327,991,000 after acquiring an additional 767,544 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Barrick Mining by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,309,335 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $634,346,000 after acquiring an additional 715,151 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Barrick Mining by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,287,558 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $601,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Barrick Mining by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,721,334 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $417,739,000 after acquiring an additional 893,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Mining to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Barrick Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on B

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

B stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32. Barrick Mining Corporation has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm's revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Barrick Mining's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Barrick Mining's payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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