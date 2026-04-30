Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Acquires Shares of 91,539 Crh Plc $CRH

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,539 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $11,424,000. CRH accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,117,664 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,873,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CRH by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,728,016 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,645,995,000 after purchasing an additional 392,146 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CRH by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,439,954 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,552,506,000 after purchasing an additional 78,769 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in CRH by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,816,938 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,176,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162,110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CRH by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,788,282 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,173,615,000 after purchasing an additional 603,082 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $113.61 on Thursday. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $86.82 and a 52-week high of $131.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business's fifty day moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day moving average is $117.86.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. CRH had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.02%.The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from CRH's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. CRH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised CRH to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $120.00 target price on CRH in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.54.

View Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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