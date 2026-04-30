Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Buys New Holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,231 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,229,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIK. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking by 92.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $922,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Viking by 34,748.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,120 shares of the company's stock worth $96,568,000 after buying an additional 1,806,920 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company's stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VIK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viking from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Viking from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Viking from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Viking in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a "positive" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Viking from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viking

Insider Transactions at Viking

In other Viking news, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of Viking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $3,720,184.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 420,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,698,365.06. The trade was a 9.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Viking Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of VIK opened at $78.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.90.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Viking had a return on equity of 240.75% and a net margin of 17.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report).

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