Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Makes New $3.46 Million Investment in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,101 shares of the coal producer's stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned approximately 0.09% of Peabody Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTU. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1,513.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company's stock.

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Peabody Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $21.25 on Monday. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The firm's 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.36). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 4.56%.The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Peabody Energy's payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Key Headlines Impacting Peabody Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Peabody Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark maintained a Buy rating while lowering its price target from $40 to $36, still implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst price-target report

Benchmark maintained a rating while lowering its price target from $40 to $36, still implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Peabody declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 12. The dividend provides some income support, although the indicated yield is modest. Peabody dividend and stock information

Peabody declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 12. The dividend provides some income support, although the indicated yield is modest. Neutral Sentiment: B. Riley lowered its price target from $30 to $29 and retained a Neutral rating, signaling that analysts continue to see value but have reduced expectations. B. Riley analyst price-target report

B. Riley lowered its price target from $30 to $29 and retained a rating, signaling that analysts continue to see value but have reduced expectations. Negative Sentiment: Peabody reported second-quarter EPS of -$0.74 , missing the consensus estimate of -$0.31, while revenue of approximately $1.0 billion was below the $1.02 billion forecast. The company also issued lower metallurgical coal volume expectations, intensifying concerns about operating performance. Peabody second-quarter earnings report

Peabody reported second-quarter EPS of , missing the consensus estimate of -$0.31, while revenue of approximately $1.0 billion was below the $1.02 billion forecast. The company also issued lower metallurgical coal volume expectations, intensifying concerns about operating performance. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced or promoted a securities class action and investigations alleging that Peabody misled investors about the operational status and production capabilities of its Centurion underground metallurgical coal mine in Queensland, Australia. The allegations have not been proven, but the litigation creates legal, financial and reputational risks. Investors who purchased shares during the October 14, 2024–May 4, 2026 class period face an August 24, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. Hagens Berman Peabody investigation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Peabody Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTU

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world's largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody's product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

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