Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,067 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $58,994,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 61.5% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company's stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,029,530 shares of the company's stock worth $104,496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,184 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 92,318 shares of company stock valued at $10,764,814 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $129.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.70. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $135.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research cut Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Citigroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

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