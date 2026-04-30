Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,697 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 28,279 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,746,222 shares of the company's stock worth $371,026,000 after buying an additional 2,393,172 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $118,811,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 906.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,363 shares of the company's stock worth $124,973,000 after buying an additional 1,148,649 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $102,550,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,475.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 965,895 shares of the company's stock worth $91,152,000 after buying an additional 904,589 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $142.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.61%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Dollar Tree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $156.00 to $142.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Dollar Tree from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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