Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 14,760 Shares of PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR - Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,578 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 364 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 price objective on PACCAR and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PACCAR from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $117.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on PACCAR

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 9,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $1,200,762.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 258,566 shares in the company, valued at $33,536,010.20. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $286,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 903 shares in the company, valued at $117,760.23. This trade represents a 70.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,105 shares of company stock valued at $16,869,046. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting PACCAR

Here are the key news stories impacting PACCAR this week:

PACCAR Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of PCAR opened at $119.61 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $131.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company's fifty day moving average is $121.18 and its 200 day moving average is $114.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from PACCAR's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. PACCAR's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company's products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR's core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

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