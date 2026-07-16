Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $65.23 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 25,531 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $65,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $468.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $529.14 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.22 and a twelve month high of $584.73. The stock has a market cap of $862.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's fifty day moving average is $501.23 and its 200-day moving average is $326.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 341,630 shares of company stock worth $152,147,456 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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