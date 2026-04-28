Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 16,559 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,558 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $27,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in McDonald's by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 143,492 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $43,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,533,015 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $465,868,000 after buying an additional 37,744 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 5.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,029,572 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $312,877,000 after buying an additional 51,039 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald's in the third quarter worth about $1,697,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total transaction of $854,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,699.50. This trade represents a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,052.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,052,200. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 71,990 shares of company stock valued at $23,824,113 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald's from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald's from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald's from $335.00 to $334.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $340.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald's

McDonald's Trading Down 3.0%

MCD opened at $290.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.04. The company has a market cap of $206.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $283.47 and a 12-month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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