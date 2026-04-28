Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 17,439 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,143 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,439 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $30,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,063,263,000 after buying an additional 2,911,835 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,887,743,000 after buying an additional 2,714,674 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,491,898,000 after buying an additional 2,475,204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,547.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,260,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,539,000 after buying an additional 2,123,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,614,443 shares of the company's stock worth $748,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $161.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $168.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.11 and a 52-week high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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