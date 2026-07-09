WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 29,071 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,307 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 29,071 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Essex Bank raised its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 10,360 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Intel by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $554.07 billion, a PE ratio of -177.80 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.84. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

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About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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